Vontier (VNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Vontier to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Get Vontier alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.