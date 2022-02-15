BlackRock Inc. Invests $24.55 Million in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,501,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,545,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,472,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $7,856,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

ALCC opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC).

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.