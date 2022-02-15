BlackRock Inc. Sells 79,213 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $24,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

