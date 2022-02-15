Critical Contrast: Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems 19.75% 43.42% 4.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Alliance Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.81 N/A N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems $3.27 billion 1.07 $801.00 million $16.02 4.37

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Loyalty Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loyalty Ventures and Alliance Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alliance Data Systems 0 5 8 0 2.62

Alliance Data Systems has a consensus target price of $114.91, indicating a potential upside of 64.09%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Loyalty Ventures.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Loyalty Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc. is based in DALLAS.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

