United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.81. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Newby bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,513 shares of company stock valued at $279,648. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

