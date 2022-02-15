Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 87 ($1.18) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.18) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 62.05 ($0.84) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.08. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 61.70 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.09).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

