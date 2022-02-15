Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 164 ($2.22) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.38) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.35).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

PHP opened at GBX 133.10 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.08. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 132.50 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.