Truist Financial Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $260.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.82.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $210.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average is $166.91.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,794 shares of company stock worth $18,016,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

