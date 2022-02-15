Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $231.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $231.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.82.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.91. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,794 shares of company stock worth $18,016,444 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.