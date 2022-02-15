Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $190.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $197.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $146.96 on Friday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

