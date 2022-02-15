Insider Buying: YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Director Acquires 551,000 Shares of Stock

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Director Horace Shepard Boone bought 551,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,044,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,355,940.
Shares of YOO stock opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. YANGAROO Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 million and a PE ratio of -33.75.
YANGAROO Company Profile
