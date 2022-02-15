Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark Sells 23,734 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PII opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

