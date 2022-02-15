MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $15,128,044.92 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $429.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

