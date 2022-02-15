John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 253,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE HEQ opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.