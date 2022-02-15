First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Up 164.4% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 164.4% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.