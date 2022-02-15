Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 170.1% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of MXC stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mexco Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mexco Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mexco Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

