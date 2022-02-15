FLEX LNG (FLNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLNG stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.