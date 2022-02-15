Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT Lowered to $10.00

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $2.45 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 88.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 46.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 174,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 64,290 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

