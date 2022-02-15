Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.00 million, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
