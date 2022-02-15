Reviewing Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) & Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Swedbank AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $1.37 billion 2.67 $109.65 million $4.38 7.26 Swedbank AB (publ) $5.81 billion 3.51 $1.41 billion $2.16 8.33

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swedbank AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 39.01% 20.28% 2.07% Swedbank AB (publ) 40.63% 13.18% 0.73%

Dividends

Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intercorp Financial Services and Swedbank AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 Swedbank AB (publ) 1 7 5 0 2.31

Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.95%. Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $185.67, indicating a potential upside of 931.48%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Intercorp Financial Services.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Intercorp Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment develops corporate and capital market products for the rest of the bank and the savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment handles customers located in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The Group Functions and Others segment consists of centralized business support units and the product areas group lending and payments, and group savings. The company was founded by Eduard Ludendorff on October 28, 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

