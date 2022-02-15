Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:IMO opened at $44.17 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

