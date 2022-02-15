Zacks: Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce $183.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.50 million to $198.00 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $151.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $691.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.60 million to $697.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $671.53 million, with estimates ranging from $659.10 million to $683.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $846,226.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,490 shares of company stock worth $14,557,424 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

