Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) will announce sales of $450.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NU’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.37 million to $510.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NU.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Shares of NU stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71. NU has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

