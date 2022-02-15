Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE MX opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $855.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $26.98.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
