Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIOCF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 4.22%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

