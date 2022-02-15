Scotiabank Raises Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$810.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRFHF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $721.25.

OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $509.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $363.48 and a 12-month high of $550.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

