Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
BYRN stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.94.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
