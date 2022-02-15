Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

BYRN stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $15,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $13,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,480,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,012,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

