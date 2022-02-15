Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New C$54.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.97.

ENB stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $380,238,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

