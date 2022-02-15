Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 229.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 52,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

