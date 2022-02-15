Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.89.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 211,613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 138,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.