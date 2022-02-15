Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MCRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

