JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $157.00 Price Target for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.00.

WMT opened at $133.95 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $371.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.91 and its 200-day moving average is $143.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $308,851,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

