First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.97 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,486 shares of company stock worth $266,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

