Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.74.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 211,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 32,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 180,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

