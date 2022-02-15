Visteon (NYSE:VC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $97.68 on Monday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.
Visteon Company Profile
