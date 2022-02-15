Robert W. Baird Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $200.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.56.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -109.41 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

