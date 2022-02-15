Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the January 15th total of 501,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

USOI opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $5.70.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1491 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USOI. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 686.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 615,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 537,242 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.