Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the January 15th total of 501,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
USOI opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $5.70.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1491 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (USOI)
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.