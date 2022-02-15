Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 620,325 shares of company stock valued at $379,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.
