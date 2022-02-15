Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 620,325 shares of company stock valued at $379,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.