Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$35.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a research note on Friday.

TSE:DFY opened at C$29.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.00 and a 12-month high of C$31.29.

