Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.43.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$33.00 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$24.09 and a 52-week high of C$37.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$608,735.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,114,766.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.