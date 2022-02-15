Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.43.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$33.00 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$24.09 and a 52-week high of C$37.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$608,735.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,114,766.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

