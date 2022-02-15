Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$70.00 at Peel Hunt

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from C$77.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$66.25.

Shares of WPM opened at C$54.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$59.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

