Brokerages Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $4.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.75 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $20.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Several analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.85. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

