SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) vs. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Financial Analysis

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and Tekla Healthcare Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 183.12 $75.34 million $9.18 1.26 Tekla Healthcare Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tekla Healthcare Investors.

Volatility and Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tekla Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $7.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.9%. Tekla Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. SuRo Capital pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SuRo Capital and Tekla Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tekla Healthcare Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.56%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Tekla Healthcare Investors.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Tekla Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 10,823.94% -2.83% -2.53% Tekla Healthcare Investors N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Tekla Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Tekla Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Tekla Healthcare Investors on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

