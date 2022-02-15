Head-To-Head Comparison: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) versus Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Earthstone Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 16.14 $5.64 million N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 7.91 -$13.55 million ($0.42) -31.05

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Earthstone Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MV Oil Trust and Earthstone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Earthstone Energy 1 0 4 0 2.60

Earthstone Energy has a consensus price target of $19.90, suggesting a potential upside of 52.61%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.78% N/A 87.81% Earthstone Energy -4.08% 7.99% 5.69%

Volatility and Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats MV Oil Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.