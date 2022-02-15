NVIDIA (NVDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect NVIDIA to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $242.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 216.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 394,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after acquiring an additional 269,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 296.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 966,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,215,000 after acquiring an additional 722,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.