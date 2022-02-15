Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post sales of $37.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.03 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $116.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intersect ENT.
Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $917.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Intersect ENT Company Profile
Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.
