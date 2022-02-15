Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post sales of $37.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.03 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $116.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $917.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

