Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

NYSE ETRN opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 423,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 536,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

