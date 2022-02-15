American Water Works (AWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

