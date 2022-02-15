American Water Works (AWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.
In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Water Works (AWK)
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.