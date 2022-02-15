Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,255,959 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 92,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

