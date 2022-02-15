Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Transocean stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,255,959 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 92,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
