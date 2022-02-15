Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

NYSE:XPO opened at $66.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

